What is the most runs scored in MLB by a single team? All you need to know about the record

The Cincinnati Reds recently cemented themselves in MLB lore after recording 24 runs in Sunday afternoon's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Although the NFL-like score pops up as being an outlier, it's far from being the most that a team has ever scored in a single contest. That record belongs to the Chicago Colts of June 29, 1897 that were victorious against the Louisville Colonels in a 36-7 domination.
The Colts had 32 base hits in the 36-run shellacking. However, it's interesting to note that only 19 of those runs were earned. Barry McCormick led all batters with six hits in the game and in-turn, set the MLB record for being the last-ever player to record eight at-bats in a nine-inning game. Interestingly enough, McCormick first played for the Colonels before making his transfer to the Colts.
In a two-game stretch, Chicago poured on 43 runs over Louisville. The single-game team runs record remain to this day with the closest being the Chicago White Stockings' 35 runs recorded in a 35-4 victory against the Cleveland Blues on July 24, 1882.
Reds' utter annihilation of Orioles land them in MLB history
In a 24-2 drubbing on Sunday afternoon, the Cincinnati Reds recorded the fourth-most runs in a game by an MLB team in the 2020s. The most to have been scored by a squad in a game was back in 2020 when the Atlanta Braves utterly dominated the Miami Marlins, 29-9, in their September 9 game.
In terms of team records, the Reds tallied 24 runs in a game for the first time since May 19, 1999 against the Colorado Rockies and were just two runs shy of the team record (26) that was established on June 4,1911 against the Boston Braves.
Cincinnati also recorded an absurd 15 base hits with runners in scoring position —the most that the team has ever tallied since stat tracking in 1975.
Noelvi Marte played a starring role in the contest as he hit a grand slam in a game wherein he went 5-for-7 with seven RBIs and three runs scored. Elly De La Cruz and Austin Wynns each hit home runs of their own with the latter garnering six base hits and six RBIs in the game.
With their victory against the Orioles, the team has now won the series, 2-1. Their next challenge comes in the form of the Marlins as the two teams square off for a three-game series at LoanDepot Park. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m.