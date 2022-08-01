"What a s*** franchise" "Altuve making these Mfs look dumb" - Houston Astros fans roast Seattle Mariners for allowing Jose Altuve to steal home after he was hit by the first pitch of the game

The Seattle Mariners opened the matchup against the Houston Astros by hitting Jose Altuve with a pitch, but Altuve got the last laugh. It is not certain if the Mariners hit Altuve intentionally, but there are theories that it was in retaliation for the pitch that injured Julio Rodriguez. Regardless of whether or not it was intentional, it was the Astros who benefited.

The play involved the successful stealing of two bases, with the throw to second allowing Jose Altuve to take home plate. A video of the play was posted to Twitter by the Houston Astros, along with a small jab at the Mariners in the caption.

Houston Astros @astros You come for the throne, you best not miss. You come for the throne, you best not miss. https://t.co/b73B8BPOgI

It did not take long for Astros fans to mock the Mariners. As the top two teams in the American League West, it only makes sense that their rivalry will intensify.

Altuve may have had to take some punishment to score the first run of the game, but he would be the first to say it's worth it.

The Seattle Mariners are an up-and-coming team looking to achieve postseason success for the first time in over 20 years.

The Astros have proven to be one of the top teams in the league this year, and their fanbase did not take this sequence lightly. While it may have turned out in their favor, things could have gone a lot worse for the Astros. If Altuve had gotten injured when he was hit by the pitch, the response would have been a lot uglier.

David @dav_ray71 @astros Please destroy these punk ass bitches I am so tired of their disrespect @astros Please destroy these punk ass bitches I am so tired of their disrespect

The Mariners have spent a long time as lovable underdogs, making the hatred by another fanbase is somewhat surprising.

The Houston Astros fanbase held nothing back for the Seattle Mariners and their fans. Though the situation could have gone worse, it was still not a good look for the Mariners.

Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros continue to pull away from the Seattle Mariners

Jose Altuve swinging for the fences

With a 11-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, the Houston Astros are poised for another division win. Despite how great the Mariners have been in recent weeks, they still trail the ever-consistent Astros. This is due in no small part to the veteran leadership of Jose Altuve.

Jose Altuve's resiliancy shone through in this sequence. Instead of allowing being hit to affect his game, he regained his focus and put his team on the board with the first run of the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far