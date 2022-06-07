"What's next not wearing 42 on Jackie Robinson day" "I just thought in 2022 people would be a little more open-minded and not pieces of s**t" - Tampa Bay Rays accused of hypocrisy, cite religious convictions for refusing to wear pride emblem on jerseys

To pay homage to Pride Month, the Tampa Bay Rays hosted Pride Night to honor the LGBTQIA Tampa Bay Rays community's rights and culture. During Saturday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox, the Tampa Bay Rays made headlines, but not for their gameplay. Some of their players refused to wear a rainbow-colored pride emblem on their jerseys. Rather than supporting the LGBTQIA community, they cited their Christian morality in support of their stance. Some MLB fans are are calling this a display of hypocrisy.

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports Tampa Bay Rays players refused to wear the Gay Pride logo on their uniforms this weekend -- saying their religious beliefs wouldn't allow it, but also saying they accept everyone. tmz.com/2022/06/05/tam… Tampa Bay Rays players refused to wear the Gay Pride logo on their uniforms this weekend -- saying their religious beliefs wouldn't allow it, but also saying they accept everyone. tmz.com/2022/06/05/tam…

"Tampa Bay Rays players refused to wear the Gay Pride logo on their uniforms this weekend -- saying their religious beliefs wouldn't allow it, but also saying they accept everyone." - @ TMZ Sports

Five players of the Tampa Bay Rays, including Jason Adam, Brooks Raley, Jalen Beeks, Jeffrey Springs, and Ryan Thompson, declined to don the pride logos on the caps and jerseys.

Jason Adam said, "So it's a hard decision. We love these men and women, we care about them and we want them to feel safe and welcome here. But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it's just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently — it's just that maybe we don't want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who's encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior. It's not judgmental. It's not looking down. It's just what we believe the lifestyle he's encouraged us to live, for our good, not to withhold."

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

On the other hand, Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays manager, underlined the importance of respecting different points of view.

MLB fans took to Twitter to express their opinions after Tampa Bay Rays players decline to wear the pride emblem

Chicago White Sox v Tampa Bay Rays

It caused a stir on Twitter once the news was out in the open. There were both positive and negative reactions.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"The Bible teaches acceptance. They don’t know anything about that." - @ Novelette Dryden

Another Twitter user spoke about how America represents freedom and equality for all.

Fj @Fjaaaa @TMZ_Sports Here’s the thing, you may agree or disagree with these players decision but being American means you support their ability to make such a decision. @TMZ_Sports Here’s the thing, you may agree or disagree with these players decision but being American means you support their ability to make such a decision.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"Here’s the thing, you may agree or disagree with these players decision but being American means you support their ability to make such a decision." - @FJ

One Twitter user commented how not wearing 42 on Jackie Robinson Day will be next.

"What's next not wearing 42 on Jackie Robinson day." - @ Micah Ramon Young

Andrew B expected people to have a broader mindset.

Andrew B @stryfe9agb @TMZ_Sports "I just thought in 2022 people would be a little more open-minded and not pieces of sh*t. But I guess I was wrong." - Jeff Molina @TMZ_Sports "I just thought in 2022 people would be a little more open-minded and not pieces of sh*t. But I guess I was wrong." - Jeff Molina

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"I just thought in 2022 people would be a little more open-minded and not pieces of s**t. But I guess I was wrong." - Jeff Molina, via @ Andrew B

Gwfaille said how nobody should be coaxed into doing something against their wish.

gwfaille @tonyrockanmare @TMZ_Sports Good for the players. It’s their choice. No one should be forced to do something they don’t want too. It’s a free country for a reason. @TMZ_Sports Good for the players. It’s their choice. No one should be forced to do something they don’t want too. It’s a free country for a reason. 👏👏👏

"Good for the players. It’s their choice. No one should be forced to do something they don’t want too. It’s a free country for a reason." - @ Gwfaille

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Alpha Chad directed his comment toward Jason Adam's statement.

"We still love them, but won’t support it. There’s a difference." - @ Alpha Chad

Michael Rudnick pointed out that wearing the logo is all about paying homage.

Michael Rudnick @michaelevan1 @JeffSpicoliW @TMZ_Sports You aren’t being sincere are you? The patch on the uniform is more than acknowledgment. It is to celebrate. Just like when they wear 42 for Jackie Robinson. @JeffSpicoliW @TMZ_Sports You aren’t being sincere are you? The patch on the uniform is more than acknowledgment. It is to celebrate. Just like when they wear 42 for Jackie Robinson.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"You aren’t being sincere are you? The patch on the uniform is more than acknowledgment. It is to celebrate. Just like when they wear 42 for Jackie Robinson." - @ Michael Rudnick

Charles Fraga, one of the Twitter users, pointed out how the players' religions don't keep them from doing many other things.

Charles Fraga @FragnificentKW @TMZ_Sports Weird that they have no issues eating shellfish, wearing cotton/poly blends, having sex outside of marriage, working on the sabbath, or a likely multitude of other things their religions frown upon @TMZ_Sports Weird that they have no issues eating shellfish, wearing cotton/poly blends, having sex outside of marriage, working on the sabbath, or a likely multitude of other things their religions frown upon

"Weird that they have no issues eating shellfish, wearing cotton/poly blends, having sex outside of marriage, working on the sabbath, or a likely multitude of other things their religions frown upon." - @ Charles Fraga

Everyone has their own perspective on things and there's no right or wrong. Standing in 2022, it is important to value all kinds of opinions with love, harmony, and positivity.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far