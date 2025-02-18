Francisco Lindor and wife Katia, have had a busy offseason preparing for the arrival of their third child. They already have two daughters and recently announced they are expecting a baby boy.

The New York Mets star shortstop has been married to Katia Reguero since December 2021, and they have been through a lot together as a couple. He and his wife are very open about their personal lives. They have their own podcast called, "The Una Parent."

Katia recently teased what's coming on the next episode as she shared a clip to her Instagram page.

Katia Lindor gave fans a glimpse of what to expect in this episode with her caption,

"In this special episode, we dive dive into ALL things baby #3 💙, from the excitement to the chaos, societal expectations around raising boys, and even our thoughts on whether or not we’d like to continue growing our family (👀). Expect laughter, mini arguments, and plenty of real talk." -Katia Lindor

In the clip that was shared, Francisco Lindor gives his assessment of what he thinks will happen if the baby boy and Katia are too alike.

"Well that's you guys. I guess you'll kill each other. I will continue doing great with my girls and with the boy too. I'll do great with the three of them. You kill yourselves over there." -Francisco Lindor

Francisco and Katia are clearly having fun with this situation as they have proven to be great and loving parents to their two daughters.

Francisco Lindor, Wife Katia Create Stunning Gender

Reveal Video

Francisco Lindor and wife Katia Reguero have been keeping followers updated throughout the pregnancy journey and finally announced the baby's gender on February 16th. The couple had been teasing a gender reveal, but now one could have predicted how they would announce it.

Francisco and Katia shared a touching video on Instagram, revealing they are expecting a baby boy. Daughters Kalina and Amapola appeared in the video, along with sonogram pictures of the new child.

Francisco Lindor will soon be back on the field for the New York Mets as he prepares for the 2025 MLB season. Throughout the season, Lindor will make time for his family, having proven to be a great father and husband.

