What is Seiya Suzuki's nickname for Shohei Ohtani? Cubs star’s quirky moniker for Angels phenom revealed

Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs has come up with an interesting and funny name for Shohei Ohtani. He recently explained the reason for the nickname to the media.

According to the Yakyu Cosmopolitan, the nickname that Suzuki has for Shohei Ohtani is "Kechi-tani". In Japanese, the word "Kechi" means stingy or mean. So the nickname for Ohtani is "Stingy-tani" or "Mean-tani."

“That guy is such a joker. He’s totally poking fun at me. He won’t even teach me about his hitting when I ask him. That’s why I call him Kechi-tani.”



(Kechi = stingy/mean)



When asked about the reason for such a nickname, the player stated that Ohtani always makes fun of him. Furthermore, he also went on to state that Ohtani would not share hitting tips with him despite asking. This led to him calling Ohtani 'Kechi-tan'.

It seems that there is a playful banter between these two players as both of them belong to Japan. Additionally, Suzuki has also made his intentions known about recruiting Ohtani to the Chicago Cubs. Since Ohtani will be a free agent after 2023, he might accept Suzuki's proposal and sign with the Cubs.

One thing is for sure, once he becomes a free agent, every team will be interested in recruiting this soon-to-be 29-year-old baseball wonder.

Shohei Ohtani and Seiya Suzuki's MLB career

Shohei Ohtani is a veteran baseball player. He made his debut in MLB in 2018, and since then, he has become a valuable member of the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani has a batting average of .270 with a win-loss record of 33-16 and an ERA of 3.02.

He also has 543 strikeouts in his career with 425.2 innings pitched. Finally, he has scored 147 home runs, 392 RBIs, and a WHIP of 1.08. He is already one of the all-time greats of baseball.

Seiya Suzuki just started his career in the MLB with the Chicago Cubs in 2022 and has been proving his worth to the team since then. He has notched up a batting average of .267 along with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs. Moreover, he also has 10 stolen bases to his credit. Finally, he comes with an OPS of .784 and an OBP of .346.

