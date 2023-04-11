What is Seth Lugo's nickname? Exploring Padres pitcher's moniker that pays tribute to his heritage

San Diego Padres pitcher Seth Lugo has an interesting nickname- "Quarterrican." He is a Puerto Rican-American and was born to Vicki and Ben Lugo. His moniker is a nod to his paternal grandfather, José “Ben” Lugo.

Seth Lugo, with his Puerto Rican roots, grew up in Louisiana, a southeastern U.S. state in the Gulf of Mexico. Growing up, he attended Parkway High School in Bossier City and then went to Centenary College of Louisiana, where he played college baseball for the Centenary Gentlemen.

Seth had never been to Puerto Rico until 2017. He visited the island to represent Team Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic at the Estadio de Béisbol Charros de Jalisco.

The player was picked by the New York Mets in the 34th round, with the 1,032nd overall selection in the 2011 MLB draft. He made his big league debut with them against the Chicago Cubs on July 1, 2016.

After playing with the team until last season, the 34-year-old pitcher signed a one-year contract with the San Diego Padres in December 2022.

Seth Lugo's stellar debut with San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves: ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Seth of the San Diego Padres pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park on April 09, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Monday, Seth Lugo shined in his starting role during the New York Mets versus San Diego Padres three-game series at Citi Field.

Interestingly, his performance came against his former beloved team who had denied him the chance to put him in the role during his tenure in Queens. Lugo's main goal as a free agent was to get a starting position, and the Padres have offered him that.

