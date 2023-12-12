What was Shohei Ohtani's Angels contract worth in total? Two-way phenom's previous deal compared to $700m Dodgers agreement

Shohei Ohtani has been a cornerstone for the Los Angeles Angels for the last six seasons. After reaching free agency at the end of the 2023 season, he decided he needed a change of scenery.

Ohtani agreed to a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He will defer $68 of the $70 million annually and collect the $680 million after the contract ends.

This is a huge payday for the two-way phenom, who is ready to join a World Series contending team. He bet on himself and has put himself in a great position to succeed for years to come.

When Shohei Ohtani was with the Angels, he did not make close to this kind of money. In 2018, as an international free agent under the age of 25, Ohtani could only sign for the league minimum. Ohtani could only earn a salary of $545,000 per year.

In 2018, he made $2,860,000, including his signing bonus. The following seasons, he would make $650,000, $700,000, $4,250,000, $4,250,000, and $30,000,000 in 2023. In Ohtani's six seasons with the Angels, he totaled $42,710,000 in career earnings, including signing bonuses.

Baseball fans will finally get to see Shohei Ohtani in the postseason

Baseball fans have been waiting for Shohei Ohta ni to reach the postseason since he entered the league in 2017. Unfortunately, the Angels could not put together a competitive enough team to make that happen.

With the Dodgers, they are not only expected to make the postseason in 2024, but they are also expected to win the World Series. They have the smallest odds now that they have signed Ohtani.

Ohtani, alongside Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, is going to be a scary sight for opposing pitchers. Ohtani will not be forced to carry the team on his back like in years past.

It will be exciting to see Ohtani play for a World Series contender. He has wished for this ever since winning the 2023 World Baseball Classic with Samurai Japan. Fans will finally get their wish with him being on a contending team.

