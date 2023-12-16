What is Shohei Ohtani's dog's breed? Exploring origins of fan-favorite Decoy 

Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani has made his first public appearance in four months after signing a historic contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last week, but his dog has made headlines as well. In a recent video, the reigning AL MVP was seen with his dog "Dekopin" or "Decoy", who is a Nederlandse Kooikerhondje, that has caught the attention of many fans. Decoy has instantly become a favorite among fans in the US and abroad, with the Kooiker owners community in the US particularly thrilled.

Shohei Ohtani's impending new deal for the immediate future of his illustrious career had been the subject of headlines for over a year. Now, with the record-breaking deal finally being closed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the spotlight has fallen on his dog, Decoy. As it turns out, there is an enthusiastic community of Kooikers owners in the US who have taken a special interest in the star's dog.

Kooikerhonjes are not an easy breed for everyone to adopt, they can be high-maintenance, aloof and often distant. However, they can also be very loyal to a person once they have acclimated to them and can even go so far as being clingy. While there are reportedly fewer than 1,000 Kooikers in the US, people have quickly grown fond of the lovable and goofy breed.

Shohei Ohtani explains why he chose to defer majority of his salary to 2034

Soon after signing the biggest contract seen in the history of the MLB, Shohei Ohtani chose to defer a huge majority of his salary to 2034, after the end of his contract. While he is supposed to make $70 million per year according to his contract, he will only make $2 million for the next 10 years, and earn $68 million per year after that.

Ohtani has explained that he opted for it so that the Los Angeles Dodgers could spend more money on building a winning team that could make a push for the World Series. That is his ultimate aim and what he came here to achieve.

