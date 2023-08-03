What is Shohei Ohtani's projected contract? Analyzing two-way phenom's potential $600,000,000 deal with free agency looming

The relationship between Shohei Ohtani and his team, the Los Angeles Angels, is, at best, complicated. Despite being the best player in the league, his future with the team is anything but secure.

In 2017, then-GM Billy Eppler was ahead of the curve. At the time, Ohtani was a superstar in NPB, the pro baseball league of Japan, his homeland. The 2016 Pacific League MVP, Ohtani was also named to five NPB All-Star games before making the jump to North America.

In addition to being a prolific pitcher, Shohei Ohtani can also hit among the best. In 2023, the 29-year old owns a 3.43 in 20 starts as well as holding the title of the AL leader in triples, home runs, walks, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage.

"Shohei Ohtani's first career home run came against Cleveland.

After inking a $2.3 million signing bonus with the Los Angeles Angels in 2017, it did not take long for Ohtani to gain attention. In addition to hitting .285 with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs, Ohtani also posted a 4-2 record alongside a 3.31 to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award. In 2021, he hit 46 home runs and 100 RBIs while simeltanously putting up a 2.33 ERA to win the AL MVP.

Despite the obvious value that he brings to his team as their foremost superstar, the 6-foot-4 superstar is nearly certain to depart the Angels in the offseason. Accusations of penny-pinching measures against team owner Arte Moreno, alongside the abiding understanding that he wants to win have been cited as major factors influencing his projected move. The Angels have not made the playoffs since 2014.

Before coming to the MLB back in 2017, Ohtani was clear that he intended to sign with a West Coast team. While many expect him to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ohtani himself has been very tight-lipped. Nobody knows yet, but many are expecting Ohtani to garner offers in the realm of $500 million, anywhere up to $750 million.

Shohei Ohtani still has work to do with the Angels before free agency

With a record of 56-53, the Angels stand four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final AL Wild Card berth. While everybody in the Angels clubhouse knows the uphill battle in front of them, stranger things have happened. If the Angels want any chance at retaining Ohtani, big things need to be done before his contract is.