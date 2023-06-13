What did Shohei Ohtani say to Phill Cuzzi? Angels star drops F-Bomb after questionable call by umpire

Los Angeles Angels multi-talented star, Shohei Ohtani made headlines on Saturday night for his uncharacteristic display of frustration on the baseball field. After a questionable call from umpire Phil Cuzzi, Ohtani was seen shouting a few F-bombs as he made his way back to the dugout and clubhouse.

The incident occurred during the bottom of the fifth inning when Ohtani stepped up to the plate with two runners on base and two outs against the Seattle Mariners. He faced a slider from Mariners reliever Gabe Speier that appeared to land off the plate, resulting in a strikeout. Ohtani immediately shook his head in disagreement with the call, and lip readers were able to spot him uttering expletives in his frustration.

This outburst from Shohei Ohtani came as a surprise to many, as he is known for his dazzling play and upbeat attitude on the field. As both a dominant pitcher and a powerful hitter, Ohtani has been a standout player in the league this year, boasting a .930 OPS at the plate and a 3.32 ERA on the mound.

Phil Nevin joined Shohei Ohtani in the argument against Cuzzi.

Ohtani's frustration was not limited to himself alone. Angels manager Phil Nevin, a former Yankees third-base coach, made sure to express his displeasure with the call as well. Nevin engaged in an animated argument with Cuzzi and even went as far as digging up some dirt next to home plate to demonstrate how far off the pitch was.

Phil Nevin also argued about the wrong call.

It's worth noting that Nevin is no stranger to ejections, having been tossed from a game at Yankee Stadium earlier in April. However, he defended his actions after the game, standing up for his players and expressing his frustration with what he believed to be an incorrect call.

While it's uncommon to see Shohei Ohtani display frustration on the field, it serves as a reminder that even the most talented and composed athletes can become heated in the heat of the moment. As the Angels continue their season, Ohtani's performance and ability to maintain his composure will undoubtedly be closely watched by fans and analysts alike.

