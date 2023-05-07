What is the smallest field in MLB The Show 23? Exploring the shortest ballpark in the game

MLB The Show 23 has been pleasing gamers with its storylines and content. There has been praise from gamers over the various updates being released by the makers of the game. The Stadium Creator mode is one such feature that has been getting a lot of attention from gamers.

The Stadium Creator is a feature that lets gamers create baseball fields of their own preferences. They can add the height and width according to their own choice so that it becomes easier (or harder) for them to hit home runs in the process. They can also create the largest and smallest fields, according to their choices.

The AT&T Stadium also known as The Oracle Park

In MLB The Show 23, the smallest field created to date is AT&T Park, also known as The Oracle Park, with a capacity of 41,915. This is the home field of the San Francisco Giants. It is just 309ft from the home plate to the left and 302ft from the home plate to the right. This makes it relatively easier for players to hit home runs. This field can also be imported into game modes like Road to the Show, leading to an easier progression of the game for gamers.

Gamers choosing the San Francisco Giants are expected to take full advantage of the small field and hit as many home runs as they can.

The best stadiums to score home runs in MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 provides a variety of stadiums for gamers

MLB The Show 23 provides a variety of stadiums for gamers to use according to their preferences. The best stadium to use right now would be Shield Woods Park with an elevation of 5,281 feet. It is free for gamers with short walls making it relatively easy to hit home runs out of the park. Other options are Coors Field with a capacity of 50,398, Comiskey Park with a capacity of 32,000, Forbes Field with a capacity of 25,000, and Muelebach Field with a capacity of 17,000.

With so many options, gamers can easily get the field of their choice and elevate their gaming experience to the next level toward becoming a baseball legend.

