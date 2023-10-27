What is the Snakes Alive sign? Exploring how one die-hard Diamondbacks fan created a trendsetting rally cry

In the realm of sports, sometimes the most iconic moments are born not from meticulous planning but from the spontaneous actions of passionate fans. Such is the case with the "Snakes Alive" sign that became the rallying cry for the Arizona Diamondbacks during their remarkable journey to the World Series.

The story begins with Jeff Guzzardo, a 72-year-old Diamondbacks supporter from Chandler, Arizona. In a moment of simple inspiration, Guzzardo decided to create a sign for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, where the Diamondbacks were facing a 2-0 deficit against the Philadelphia Phillies. Armed with just a blank page and a standard laptop, Guzzardo typed the words "SNAKES ALIVE."

Guzzardo’s intention was clear—to offer a subtle yet supportive sign without the distraction of obnoxiously large posters. Little did he know that his minimalist creation would capture the attention of TBS cameras and spark a phenomenon. The broadcast caught Guzzardo holding up his sign during a commercial break, and the phrase, "Snakes Alive" quickly spread like wildfire.

As the Diamondbacks head on to the World Series, their mantra, "Snakes Alive" remains a beacon of their success.

The beauty of Guzzardo’s creation lies in its simplicity and optimism. A small, standar-sized piece of paper with two words written in a clear font became the embodiment of the Diamondbacks’ hopes and dreams during their playoff run and onwards to the World Series. Guzzardo’s unassuming act of support became an unexpected sensation, catching the eyes of players, coaches, and fans alike.

As the Diamondbacks surged through the playoffs, the "Snakes Alive" mantra gained momentum. The team embraced the phrase, printing hundreds of replica signs for fans and even incorporating it into their official social media posts. The rallying cry became a symbol of the team’s never-quit attitude and a beacon of hope during challenging moments.

The impact of "Snakes Alive" extended beyond the ballpark, with baseball enthusiasts and media outlets celebrating the authenticity of this grassroots movement. Guzzardo, a quirky baseball fan who attends games early to watch batting practice, found himself at the center of a phenomenon he never anticipated.

In the end, it wasn’t a carefully crafted marketing campaign or a catchy slogan devised by a team of creatives. It was the genuine expression of a fan’s passion for his team that resonated with a wider audience. "Snakes Alive" serves as a reminder that in the world of sports, the most meaningful moments often arise organically, fueled by the aythentic enthusiasm of fans like Jeff Guzzardo.