What is Spencer Strider's strikeout record? Analyzing Braves All-Stars season following record-breaking game

Spencer Strider created strikeout history during the game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves starter broke the franchise record for most Ks in a season in their 5-3 win.

Strider struck out seven batters in a five-innings outing. He gave away six hits, four of which came in the first itself, and walked four. Three of his seven strikeouts came in the first, the third of which took him past John Smoltz's mark of 276 strikeouts made during the 1996 season.

Strider might have accumulated more Ks on the day, as he was about to step on the mound for the sixth innings. He was, however, replaced by manager Brian Snitker after the Braves pitcher complained of stomach issues.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a long bottom innings for the team, the batting lineup overturned the three-run deficit. Strider left with a standing ovation from the Atlanta crowd.

With 281 Ks, Spencer Strider has completed an exemplary season. His K/9 rate is one of the best in history, considering he started the 2022 season as reliever. He has pitched just 186.2 innings this year, while Smoltz needed 253.2 innings to get 276 strikeouts.

Strider's second innings strikeout of Lane Thomas took him past Gerrit Cole for the most strikeouts since the start of the 2022 season.

The Yankees starter has 483 strikeouts in two years, having pitched 96.1 innings more than his Braves compatriot. This year, he's 44 Ks ahead of the next best pitcher, Kevin Gausman.

Spencer Strider to appear in the NLDS next

With a 20-win season, Strider completed the regular season with a 3.86 ERA, having earned just 80 runs this season.

The Braves starter will be back on the mound for the NL Division Series for the number 1 seed Braves when they play the NL Wild Card winner at home at Truist Park.