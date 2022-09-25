"What a steal he's an ace", "They are building a multi-year contender up there" - Seattle Mariners fans ecstatic as team signs pitcher Luis Castillo to a five-year, $108 million extension

The Seattle Mariners are building for the future. They signed starting pitcher Luis Castillo to a five-year extension on a contract worth $108 million. The Mariners wasted no time securing the pitcher's future in Seattle after they traded for him at the deadline.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Right-hander Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a five-year, $108 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. A sixth-year vesting option can take it to $133 million.



M’s got Castillo at the trade deadline and now lock him up for half-decade. BREAKING: Right-hander Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a five-year, $108 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. A sixth-year vesting option can take it to $133 million.M’s got Castillo at the trade deadline and now lock him up for half-decade.

The Mariners acquired Luis Castillo during this year's trade deadline. Seattle parted ways with four prospects to get Castillo out of the Cincinnati Reds. Since joining Seattle, Castillo has been lights out, and the extension has fans excited for the future.

RBI Sports Analysis @rbisportsdata twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Right-hander Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a five-year, $108 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. A sixth-year vesting option can take it to $133 million.



M’s got Castillo at the trade deadline and now lock him up for half-decade. BREAKING: Right-hander Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a five-year, $108 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. A sixth-year vesting option can take it to $133 million.M’s got Castillo at the trade deadline and now lock him up for half-decade. The #Mariners are going to have a rotation of Gilbert, Ray, Castillo, Kirby, and Hancock for the next 3 years plus Munoz, Brash, and others in the bullpen. They are building a potential multi-year contender up there in Seattle. #SeaUsRise The #Mariners are going to have a rotation of Gilbert, Ray, Castillo, Kirby, and Hancock for the next 3 years plus Munoz, Brash, and others in the bullpen. They are building a potential multi-year contender up there in Seattle. #SeaUsRise twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Some fans think that the Mariners got a steal with someone who has proven to be an ace. Others are pointing out just how good the pitching staff is in Seattle. The Mariners have a pitching rotation that consists of Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray and Logan Gilbert. Seattle could go toe-for-toe with any starting pitching rotation in the MLB.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The upshot here: The Seattle Mariners for the next four years will have a rotation of Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby. That plays in any division -- and especially in one with a great Astros team and a Rangers team primed to load up on pitching soon. The upshot here: The Seattle Mariners for the next four years will have a rotation of Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby. That plays in any division -- and especially in one with a great Astros team and a Rangers team primed to load up on pitching soon.

The Mariners need to have as good of a pitching staff as they possibly can to compete with the Houston Astros in the AL West. The Astros have been one of the most consistent teams in the league, winning their division over the past six seasons. Seattle fans feel like they now have a team to compete with the Astros.

Castillo and the Mariners currently find themselves in second place in the AL West, 16 games behind the Houston Astros. The Astros have already clinched the division, but Seattle is currently holding onto one of the AL Wild Card spots.

The Mariners have a 82-68 record heading into Saturday. That is currently good enough for the last AL Wild Card spot. The Baltimore Orioles are right on their tails, though, only three games behind.

Danny Lentini @DannyLentini Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Right-hander Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a five-year, $108 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. A sixth-year vesting option can take it to $133 million.



M’s got Castillo at the trade deadline and now lock him up for half-decade. BREAKING: Right-hander Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a five-year, $108 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. A sixth-year vesting option can take it to $133 million.M’s got Castillo at the trade deadline and now lock him up for half-decade. Great move now just make the playoffs twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Great move now just make the playoffs twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Seattle Mariners have opportunity to separate themselves from others

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics.

With only 12 games left, every game is a must-win for the Seattle Mariners. They cannot afford to drop a game while holding onto the final Wild Card Spot. They will look to bounce back from their series-opener loss against the Kansas City Royals and win the next two over the weekend.

Adam(#Judge2LA)(אדם)✡️ @AdamDodgers twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Right-hander Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a five-year, $108 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. A sixth-year vesting option can take it to $133 million.



M’s got Castillo at the trade deadline and now lock him up for half-decade. BREAKING: Right-hander Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a five-year, $108 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. A sixth-year vesting option can take it to $133 million.M’s got Castillo at the trade deadline and now lock him up for half-decade. Mariners aren’t messing around! They’re going all in! Love to see it! Really nice deal here! #SeaUsRise Mariners aren’t messing around! They’re going all in! Love to see it! Really nice deal here! #SeaUsRise twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

After the series with the Royals, the Mariners will play a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. Their final two series of the regular season are against the Oakland Athletics and the Detroit Tigers.

The Seattle Mariners have a good opportunity to separate themselves from the other teams contending for a Wild Card spot. It is now time for Seattle to finish out the season strong.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far