What streaming services have MLB Network? Comprehensive guide to watching baseball in 2023

MLB Network is the official television sports channel of Major League Baseball. Through its services, fans are able to catch dozens of games every week.

In addition to live action, fans can catch a plethora of pre- and post-game coverage through the platform. The MLB Network Showcase features self-presentation, while other coverage is typically simulcast alongside various local outlets.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork Celebrate the start of the weekend with MLB Network! Celebrate the start of the weekend with MLB Network! https://t.co/NLoEjvxLiL

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Celebrate the start of the weekend with MLB Network!" - MLB Network

For a monthly price of $70, HuluTV offers all popular national broadcast streams, and includes the option to add the Network for an extra $10. Additionally, access to HuluTV simultaneously grants baseball fans the opportunity to watch hundreds of movies and shows through the platform.

While the channel is great for hardcore sports fans, blackout restrictions exist so as not to squash local broadcasting partners. As such, fans are typically unable to catch their hometown team.

The network is perfect if you're a Seattle Mariners fan living in Texas, or an Atlanta Braves fan living in Wyoming.

In addition to being widely available through cable and satellite connections, MLB Network is offered through a multitude of streaming services. However, with so much choice, fans may encounter difficulty when deciding which streaming service suits them best.

SlingTV + has presented itself as a viable streaming option for fans. Subscribers can choose between the Blue or Orange packages. Blue costs $45 and has access to Fox, FS1, and ABC. Orange costs $40 and gives fans access to ESPN. An extra $11 add-on to either package will grant fans additional access to the network.

Paul Sporer @sporer @johnnyarson @SkipMcCoy @robert_pybus Might go Fubo. They've got MLB plus something called the Bob Ross channel! I love his old stuff and regularly watch it to fall asleep which sounds like a diss, but it's very soothing lol @johnnyarson @SkipMcCoy @robert_pybus Might go Fubo. They've got MLB plus something called the Bob Ross channel! I love his old stuff and regularly watch it to fall asleep which sounds like a diss, but it's very soothing lol https://t.co/980mRma3eY

"Might go Fubo. They've got MLB plus something called the Bob Ross channel! I love his old stuff and regularly watch it to fall asleep which sounds like a diss, but it's very soothing lol" - Paul Sporer

Fubo is also a strong contender for fans looking to catch coverage on the MLB's own network. For $75, fans can avail themselves of all popular national broadcasters, while an extra $10 will get you access to the Network.

MLB Network is a great choice for baseball fans

Whether you want to catch the action via cable, satellite, or through a stream, the network provides a no-brainer choice for fans who are looking to watch games from across the league. With several options available, fans can take the liberty of determining exactly which of these breakout streaming services best suit their needs.

Poll : 0 votes