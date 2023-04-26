What are Sweat and Rosin shirts? Mets' latest show of support draws mixed reactions

The New York Mets made a statement on Sunday by sporting "Sweat and Rosin" t-shirts in support of their teammate Max Scherzer, who was recently involved in a controversy over the alleged use of "foreign substances" to improve his grip.

Our own #LGM Reports are stating that several Mets are wearing shirts that say “Sweat and Rosin” in support of Scherzer.Our own @nineteen86d designed these beauties, available at 1986d.com Reports are stating that several Mets are wearing shirts that say “Sweat and Rosin” in support of Scherzer.Our own @nineteen86d designed these beauties, available at 1986d.com! #LGM https://t.co/R0jag2kCMH

Scherzer was punished with a 10-game leave by MLB, but has stated numerous times that the stickyness in his hand is a combination of sweat and rosin, an allowed substance by the MLB. Scherzer is only the third player to be accused of using an illegal substance since the enforcement of MLB.

The Mets’ gesture drew mixed reactions from fans and players alike. Some praised the team for standing in solidarity with Scherzer, while others saw it as a tone-deaf move that trivialized the issue at hand.

How has the MLB tackled the foreign substance issue?

The use of foreign substances has been a hot topic in baseball, with many arguing that it gives pitchers an unfair advantage and alters the integrity of the game.

The use of rosin is allowed by the MLB in pichers.

The "Sweat and Rosin" t-shirts were quickly put up for sale online, with some proceeds going to charity. While the t-shirts are a way to show support for Max Scherzer, they also highlighted the larger issue of the use of foreign substances in the MLB.

Some players, including Max Scherzer himself, have expressed frustration with the new enforcement measures, arguing that they unfairly target pitchers and could lead to unintended consequences. Others believe that the crackdown is necessary to maintain the integrity of the game.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Max Scherzer was ejected (and suspended for 10 games) for getting caught with a foreign substance.



Yet he says the stickiness was just from sweat and rosin, and this video by Trevor Bauer seems to support that.



What am I missing?! Max Scherzer was ejected (and suspended for 10 games) for getting caught with a foreign substance.Yet he says the stickiness was just from sweat and rosin, and this video by Trevor Bauer seems to support that.What am I missing?! https://t.co/RFSrlV2V4Q

Regardless of where one stands on the issue, the t-shirts have sparked a conversation about the use of foreign substances and the role of players in addressing the issue.

