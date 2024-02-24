What is Taylor Swift's favorite baseball team? A look at pop star's MLB connections & potential influence

Although she has been in the spotlight for well over a decade, Taylor Swift's popularity appears to be at an all-time high. The singer-songwriter is easily one of the most famous people in the world right now.

Amid her Eras tour, which millions around the world have flocked to, Swift has also made a foray into sports of late. Known to be dating NFL tight end Travis Kelce, her inquisition into pro sports preferences is at the forefront of many media outlets.

After Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 4, Taylor Swift was spotted in a loving embrace with her boyfriend. Consequently, when a shooting occurred at the victory parade in KC, both Kelce and Swift donated $100,000 each to victims.

When it comes to baseball, Swift is equally as mysterious as she is in many other parts of her life. Born and raised in West Reading, Pennsylvania, many believe Swift to be sympathetic to the Philadelphia Phillies, who play about 62 miles away, but that may not be the case.

Although she has given no definitive evidence either way, some have pointed to Swift's interactions with crowds in Houston as evidence that she supports the Houston Astros. In 2017, when Houston's NRG Stadium hosted Super Bowl LI, Swift took to the stage at halftime.

During a break in her routine, Swift told the 70,000 fans, “You’re the crowd that I’m gonna see in my most recent daydreams.” While this may be the best evidence we have for Swift's favorite MLB team, it may not be wholly convincing.

Taylor Swift's endorsement could go a long way for several MLB clubs

Taylor Swift's personal preferences do indeed pose a massive source of potential interest for media outlets. However, the star is notorious for her agnosticism about endorsing any organization.

With that said, any team lucky enough to be associated with the superstar would likely be counting their blessings. Millions of "Swifties" hang on her every word and would be more than happy to offer their own support to a team of Swift's choosing.

Perhaps for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have done so much to boost their roster this offseason, a supportive statement from the world's premier musician would go a long way indeed.

