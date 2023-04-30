What team does Shohei Ohtani play for? Japanese phenom's decision to join this MLB franchise took many by surprise

Shohei Ohtani is one of the biggest talents in the world of baseball. He plays for the Los Angeles Angels in the MLB.

Shohei Ohtani decided to pursue a career in the major leagues rather than be a professional player in Japan. After spending years in Japan, he got offers from many teams, including the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was his interest in joining the Los Angeles Angels that surprised people. He felt a strong connection with the Angels and believed that they could help him with his goals in the major leagues.

Ohtani signed a contract with the Los Angeles Angels in December 2017. He made his debut for them on March 29, 2018. He became the second-fastest Angels rookie to score 20 home runs.

He joined Babe Ruth as the only MLB player to have 10 pitches and 20 home runs in a season. For his contributions, he won the American League Rookie of the Month in April and September. He also won the American League Rookie of the Year in November.

In 2019, Ohtani became the first Japanese player to hit the cycle in MLB history. However, his season ended prematurely after he needed surgery for a bipartite patella. While 2020 was less interesting for him, he made his All-Star debut in 2021. He became the first player in MLB history to both compete in the Home Run Derby and win a match as the starting pitcher in an All-Star game.

He was once again declared the Los Angeles Angels Player of the Year in 2022.. He also won the Nick Adenhart Pitcher of the Year Award the same year.

Shohei Ohtani's MLB career

Shohei Ohtani in Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Angels game

Shohei Ohtani has built a remarkable career for himself, especially since his move to the MLB. Plying his trade in the biggest baseball league in the world has helped him make the jump from a highly-touted prodigy to a baseball unicorn.

He notched a win-loss record of 32-14 with an earned run average of 2.86. Furthermore, he has scored 487 strikeouts in his career. As a hitter, he has a batting average of .267 with 133 home runs and 359 runs batted in. Ohtani’s next career move has been a subject of massive scrutiny, with his next contract expected to fetch him over $500 million.

