What team does Trevor Bauer play for? Breaking down the controversial pitcher’s contract and more since MLB suspension

Still hopeful for a major league contract, former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer is using his arm south of the border for the Diablos Rojos Del Mexico of the Mexican Baseball League, or Liga Mexicana de Béisbol (LMB). Initially, Bauer signed a five-game contract with the Diablos Rojos, but with no renewed interest from MLB teams, he has extended his stay for the season in Mexico.

Bauer has been dominating hitters from the mound in the league, recording a 2.37 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP and 12.3 K/9, according to FOX Sports.

Before this, Bauer played for Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan during the 2023 season, where he signed a one-year, $4 million contract. The pitcher was named the June MVP and also played in the NPB All-Star Game. Across 19 games in 2023, Bauer threw 130.2 innings, going 10-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 130 strikeouts.

June 28 will mark three years since Bauer last pitched in the majors, when he threw six innings, allowing two runs while striking out eight to secure a win for the Dodgers. Two days later, sexual assault allegations were made against him, resulting in MLB suspending him for 324 games for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

The suspension was later reduced to 184 games on appeal. Despite the suspension being over and all the cases against the pitcher settled with his innocence proven, Trevor Bauer is still waiting for a major league opportunity.

Trevor Bauer to consider legal action, analyst remarks on an impending lawsuit on MLB

On Friday, baseball writer, historian and statistician Bill James posted a series of tweets, suggesting Trevor Bauer may file a billion-dollar lawsuit if he remains unsigned.

"MLB may now be in a position where, if they don't actively encourage someone to sign Trevor Bauer, they could be setting themselves up to lose a billion-dollar lawsuit," James wrote on X.

In response to a fan query regarding this, Bauer answered:

"I’d really prefer not to go this route, but if I continue being kept out of baseball as I currently am, I may have no other choice. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that and I’m allowed to return to my career that was taken from me over provably false allegations that never held any merit to begin with."

According to another tweet by James, Bauer could argue that "his original suspension was a result of a flawed and hasty investigation, whereas MLB had a legal responsibility to do a thorough" review of the matter.

In a separate tweet, James dismissed any such claims that the league is colluding against the pitcher but advised MLB to mitigate any such fallout.