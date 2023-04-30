What teams has Nelson Cruz played for in his MLB career? Veteran Padre's Hall of Fame achievements explored

Nelson Cruz is a popular designated hitter and right fielder for the San Diego Padres in the MLB. However, he has also played for a lot of different teams in the past. Here's all you can find out about the different teams he has played for in his career.

Cruz has played for eight different teams in his professional career. He signed with the New York Mets in 1998 but made his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2005, but had limited action with the team.

In 2006, he was traded to the Texas Rangers by the Milwaukee Brewers. He played various games with the team from 2006-2013 and had many home runs to his credit. He also began to refer to his baseball bat as the "boomstick".

Additionally, he also tied the record for most home runs in the postseason. However, in 2013, he was linked to and accused of the biogenesis scandal and became a free agent.

In 2014, he joined the Baltimore Orioles and scored his 15th home run for the team in 35 career postseason games. However, he declared free regency after just one year with the team.

From 2015-2018, Nelson Cruz spent time with the Seattle Mariners and became an All-Star for the fifth time in his career. From 2019-2021, he was with the Minnesota Twins team.

He hit his 400th career home run for the team and was also considered the 2020 Marvin Millar Man of the Year by the MLB Players Association. In 2021, he joined the Tampa Bay Rays. 2022 saw him play for the Washington Nationals. In 2023 he joined the San Diego Padres for a year.

It is expected that he will be able to play for a lot more teams in his career.

Nelson Cruz's MLB performance

Nelson Cruz in Arizona Diamondbacks v San Diego Padres game

Nelson Cruz has had the experience of playing for a wide variety of teams. He also developed his career by playing for these teams and is already a 7-time All-Star and 4-time Silver Slugger Award Winner.

Cruz has developed a batting average of .275 with 2,037 hits. He also has 462 home runs to his credit and has 1,318 runs batted in. Nelson Cruz is expected to play a lot more teams and further develop his career.

