"WHAT THE ACTUAL F**K" "The Astros own us" - New York Yankees fans react to team getting no-hit by Houston Astros 

The New York Yankees have now lost two games in a row after being no-hit by the Houston Astros this afternoon. The offense could not get anything going in this one as the team was able to get on base via three walks and one error.

Cristian Javier was brilliant for the Astros, going 7 innings and striking out 13 batters. The New York Yankees lineup has now combined for just one run in the past two games.

"FINAL: Astros 3, Yankees 0." - Yankees

Many Yankees fans took to Twitter to react to the rough day for the team. One fan could not believe what had just happened.

Another fan said that the Astros own the Yankees. It certainly seems that way over the past five seasons or so, especially come postseason. It will be interesting to see another matchup this October.

One fan even said that once the Yankees play a good team, they get exposed. The Yankees still have the best record in baseball and have beaten many teams over .500 this year. This is a wild take.

Overall, the Yankees offense has looked extremely poor the past two games. Luckily for Yankees fans, the team still has the best record in baseball and an opportunity to at least split the four-game series tomorrow.

New York Yankees get no-hit by Houston Astros

Aaron Judge walks back to the dugout after striking out during Friday night's game.

The Yankees offense failed to show up in game three of the series against the Houston Astros. Outfielder Aaron Judge struggled, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. The team will surely need a bounceback performance tomorrow as they look to avoid a series loss at home.

The Astros offense did not necessarily do much better. They did just enough to win the game. Two solo home runs and an RBI single was all they needed.

The two teams will square off once again at Yankee Stadium tomorrow afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. EDT.

