What time is the Astros game today? | Start time, TV Channel, Live Streams, and more

For the seventh straight season, the Houston Astros are set to compete in the American League Divisional Series. After a season that saw them trail their opponents, the Texas Rangers, for most of the season, the 'Stros were able to regain the top spot in their division.

Now, all eyes will be on the Lone Star State as two of MLB's strongest clubs will battle it out over the course of a seven-game series that will start today.

"Can the Rangers upset the Astros?" - Sleeper MLB

What time is the Houston Astros game today?

The Astros game against the Texas Rangers will kick off at 7:15 pm CST at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The game will thus start at 8:15 for viewers in the eastern time zone, and 5:15 for those in the Pacific Time Zone.

What channel is the Houston Astros game on today?

Viewers across the contiguous USA will be able to watch the Houston Astros take on the Rangers on TBS and FOX, while viewers in Canada can catch the action on SportsNet.

"Jose Altuve talks the Astros rivalry with the Rangers before tomorrow's game 1 matchup in the ALCS. Remember to join us after the game for complete postgame coverage only on Space City Home Network. #Astros #ReadytoReign" - Space City Home Network

The NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks will commence on Monday, and will also be shown on TBS. However, the series are due to be staggered by day, meaning that fans will not have to choose between one game and the other.

What live streams have the game?

When it comes to streaming, there are plenty of options for fans.

Both YouTube TV and SlingTV are streaming services that offer MLB action. However, for the first game of the Houston Astros series, it is advisable to direct oneself to FuboTV for one of the most comprehensive game-watching experiences currently on the market.

At the time of this writing, FuboTV costs about $74 a month, but there is a one-week free trial. By leveraging the trial, fans can avail themselves of most of the Conference Series, and even potentially some of the World Series, depending on the scheduling.

"As the Rangers prepare to work out at Minute Maid Park on the eve of the American League Championship Series, the #Astros ohome in Houston’s East End looks beautiful and ready for the ultimate Lone Star Series." - Jose de Jesus Ortiz