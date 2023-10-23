What time is the Astros game today? | Start time, TV channel, live streams, and more

Houston Astros and their home games at Minute Maid Park haven't quite turned out well, as they have now lost four in a row against the Texas Rangers, including on Sunday. ALCS Game 6 saw the Rangers overcome the Astros 9-2 to force Game 7 to decide AL's World Series contender.

The Rangers batting unit again came up hot and scored nine runs off 10 hits, thanks to a late-inning grand slam from Adolis Garcia. Texas scored as many as five runs in the ninth inning in an otherwise well-contested game. Moreover, the Rangers ace Nathan Eovaldi once again overpowered the 'Orange Army' and only gave up two earned runs in 6.1 innings pitched.

Now that they have got the all-important Game 7, let's see its schedule and start time.

What time is the Houston Astros game today?

Game 7 of the best-of-seven ALCS series between the Astros and the Rangers kicks off on Oct. 23, Monday, at 8:03 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The game will start at 5:03 p.m. PT and at 7:03 p.m. CST in Central Time. For Indian viewers, the game starts at 5:33 a.m. IST.

What channel is the Houston Astros game on today?

The ALCS Game 7 action will be telecast live on FOX Sports/FS1, the official broadcaster of the ALCS.

How to live stream the Astros game?

To watch ALCS Game 7, you can live stream it on FoxSportsLive or the FoxSportsGo App by subscribing. If you don't have cable, you can still enjoy the game for free by signing up for a free trial with FuboTV, Sling, or DirecTV. Indian fans can watch the game on Fancode by subscribing.

ALCS Game 7 Preview: Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers

After falling behind 3-2 in the ALCS series, the Rangers have made a comeback to level the series and force Game 7.

Friday's game will see a repeat of the pitching matchup of Game 3 ALCS, which Houston won 8-5. Astros' postseason ace Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) will take the mound for the 'Orange Army.'

For the Rangers, veteran pitcher Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) will suit up. Interestingly, in the first game between the two, Javier had the upper hand in the Houston win.