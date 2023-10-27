What time is the Diamondbacks game today? | Start time, TV channel, live streams and more

For the first time since 2001, the Arizona Diamondbacks will be featuring in the World Series. While their opponents, the Texas Rangers, are seen as one of MLB's most dominant teams, the surging Snakes are bound to make things interesting.

Record-threatening hitting streaks, rookie dominance on the mound, and high-profile upsets have played a central role in the D-Backs' 2023 playoff surge. Now, their ultimate test will kick off at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

What time is the Diamondbacks game today?

Game 1 of the 2023 World Series is scheduled to get underway at 7:03 pm CST at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Ahead of the game, former US President George W. Bush is set to deliver the first pitch, just as the then-sitting president had done during the 2001 World Series when the D-Backs were playing the New York Yankees.

What channel is the Diamondbacks game on today?

As with all other games in the 2023 World Series, the game will be available to most cable viewers exclusively on FOX Sports and ESPN Radio. The 119th Fall Classic will also be the first time that in-game drone footage is used for the broadcast.

What live streams have the Diamondbacks game today?

Unlike regular season games, which are available to stream on MLB.TV, viewers in the postseason do not have that option. As such, obtaining feeds from FOX Sports through various streaming mediums will be the only non-cable compatible way to get in on the actions.

Live television stand-ins like Prime Video or HuluTV will have FOX Sports available through their platforms. There will, however, be a fee attached to the subscription.

Unlike the recent Diamondbacks' series against the Philadelphia Phillies, TBS will not carry any of the action. For this reason, it is crucial to use a streaming service that supports FOX.

Most streamers have been gravitating towards FuboTV. While the service costs $74.99 per month, FuboTV offers a one-week free trial. For fans wishing to catch some of the 2023 World Series, the free trial offered by Fubo might be a good option to explore.

With the Texas Rangers never having won a World Series and the D-Backs made up of hungry rookies, the series should live up to expectations. Now, you know how to ensure you do not miss a moment.