What time is the Diamondbacks game today? | Start time, TV channel, live streams and more

The Arizona Diamondbacks have started their World Series campaign with a dominant 9-1 win in Game 2 at the Globe Life Field.

Texas Rangers who won the first game after an emphatic walk-off home run by Adolis Garcia, will need to regroup and again power up the offense which went cold in Game 2.

Game 2 was simply a blowout by the Diamondbacks who scored nine runs off 16 hits as opposed to the Rangers' one run off four hits. Dbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly was a standout performer and strangulated the Rangers offense. He pitched 6.0 innings, gave up one run, three hits, nine strikeouts and walked none.

What time is the Arizona Diamondbacks game today?

Game 3 of the best-of-seven World Series between the Rangers and the Diamondbacks kicks off on October 30, Monday, at 8:03 P.M. ET at Chase Field in Arizona. The game will start at 5:03 P.M. PT and 7:03 P.M. CST in Central Time. For Indian viewers, the game will start at 5:33 A.M. IST

What channel is the Arizona Diamondbacks game on today?

The official broadcaster of the World Series, FOX, will telecast World Series Game 2 on TV.

How to live stream the Diamondbacks game?

With a subscription, one can livestream the World Series Game 2 on FoxSportsLive or the FoxSportsGo App. You may watch the game for free if you don't have cable by signing up for a free trial with FuboTV, Sling, or DirecTV. Indian fans can watch the game on Fancode with a subscription.

World Series Game 2 Preview: Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

After losing out narrowly in Game 1 of the World Series, the Dbacks have made a strong comeback to level the series. Diamondbacks will hope to continue their momentum at Chase Field and take the lead in the best-of-seven series.

For the Diamondbacks, rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) is expected to take the mound. Meanwhile, veteran ace Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) will suit up for the Rangers.