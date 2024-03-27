What time is Dodgers' Opening Day 2024? Date, How to watch, rosters & more

After an offseason that saw the Los Angeles Dodgers go on a spree to acquire some of the top names in baseball, fans have been waiting to see their club in regular season action for several months.

Now, the wait is finally coming to an end. By the end of March, postseason baseball will return to downtown LA. With an array of new talent stepping in to supplement the existing starpower, the 2024 season is shaping up to be one for the ages.

When is opening day for the Los Angeles Dodgers?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After returning from a two-game set in Seoul that was split with the Padres, the Dodgers will take their 1-1 season record up against the St. Louis Cardinals for their home opener. The game is scheduled for March 28, and the first pitch is anticipated to take place about ten minutes after 1 pm from Dodger Stadium in LA.

Expand Tweet

"Ohtani & Boys n' Blue... Are getting Ready for Opening Day!!! #Dodgers" - Bleednblue

How to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers on opening day

For fans located within the Dodgers' geographical area, the action can be viewed on SportsNet LA, who will be carrying all 162 of the team's games this season. For viewers out of market, the game will be available on MLB Network.

For those planning to tune in with their radios, both Radio AM 570 and KTNQ 1020 has them covered.

Anticipated Los Angeles Dodgers starting lineup on opening day

Although many Dodgers fans will recognize most names from last season, the Dodgers have a few noteworthy names set to make their debut in front of the home crowd. For one, former Seattle Mariners slugger Teoscar Hernandez will start in right field, while Shohei Ohtani is expected to get the nod at the DH position.

Expand Tweet

"Opening Day is TOMORROW! The Cardinals head to LA to take on the Dodgers and here's the pitching matchups! How many games will the Cardinals win?" - Noot News Podcast

Tyler Glasnow, who signed a five-year, $136.5 million deal on the day he was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in January, is expected to take to the mound. Below is the full projected lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers for their March 28 showdown.

Will Smith, C

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Gavin Lux, 2B

Mookie Betts, SS

Max Muncy, 3B

Teoscar Hernandez, RF

Jason Heyward, CF

James Outman, LF

Tyler Glasnow, SP

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.