What time is the Houston Astros game today? | Start time, TV Channel, Live Streams, and more

The Houston Astros are one win away from a return trip to the ALCS. With their dominant win over the Minnesota Twins (on the road) in Game 3, the team moved to one win closer to the Championship Series. They can close it out tonight with a win, or they'll be forced to return home once more. Here's what you need to know about the game.

What time is the Houston Astros game on?

The Houston Astros will return to action looking to finish off the series win tonight at 7:07 pm EST. At that time, Jose Urquidy will get the start against Twins star Joe Ryan.

That saves Justin Verlander for a potential home game 5- winner take all. That's only if the Astros do not close things out tonight. They will look to move on to the ALCS against the Texas Rangers tonight at 7, though.

What channel is the Houston Astros game on?

All ALDS games are on FS1. The Fox Sports channel has carried all games of both series, while the NLDS is held on TBS. That means that both series, including the now ended Texas Rangers/Baltimore Orioles duel, are on TBS.

What live streams have the Houston Astros game?

In terms of live streams, there are precious few options here. The game has been put on FS1, which means that it's a nearly exclusive broadcast. If you don't have cable television, though, you do have a few options.

Live television stand-ins, like Hulu or Prime Video, will often have select television channels available for you to watch through them, and TBS could be among them. The best choice, however, remains FuboTV. This service carries a ton of channels that you can view and as a result, will have all MLB postseason action this October.

Sadly, it does cost about $74 a month, which is a fairly hefty fee. However, there is a one-week free trial. With this, you could watch the entire Astros series and some other games at the same time.