What time is the Houston Astros game today? | Start time, TV channel, live streams, and more

The Houston Astros will enter Game 6 of the American League Championship Series with a 3-2 lead after turning the series around after trailing 2-0 to the Texas Rangers. After losing the first two games of the series, the Houston offense has come alive and taken the series by storm.

The big hitters for the Houston Astros came into rescue again in Game 5 after a dismal start from Justin Verlander. The veteran ace gave up six hits and four runs with three strikeouts before being pulled out in the sixth inning. However, Jose Altuve's go-ahead three-run home run in the ninth took his team over the line and gave them a lead in the ALCS. Now they have a chance to get the job done.

What time is the Astros game today?

The ALCS Game 6 between Houston and Texas is scheduled to start at 8:03 p.m. (ET) on Sunday, October 22, at the Minute Maid Park, Texas. The game will start at 7:03 p.m. CST and 5:03 p.m. PT central time. For Indian viewers, it will start at 5:33 p.m. IST.

What channel is the Astros game on today?

Game 6 of the ALCS can be viewed through live telecast on FOX Sports/FS1, the official broadcaster of the series.

How to live stream the Astros game?

The ALCS Game 6 can also be viewed through the live stream channel on FoxSportsLive or through a subscription in the FoxSportsGo App.

Fans without cable can also watch the game through platforms like FuboTV, DirecTV and Sling. Fans in India can watch the series on Fancode with a subscription.

ALCS Game 6 Preview: Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers

The Houston Astros finally have the upper hand in the ALCS with a three-game winning run against the Texas Rangers. The Rangers now have their backs against the wall and will call upon Nathan Eovaldi to keep them in contention for the World Series.

On the opposite side will be Framber Valdez, setting up a repeat of Game 2 on Monday. Eovaldi has an impeccable record in the postseason this year and has proved that he can step up when the situation demands it.