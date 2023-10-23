What time is the Philadelphia Phillies game today? | Start time, TV channel, live streams, and more

The 2023 NLCS has been nothing short of spectacular, with each game adding layers of drama and intensity. The Philadelphia Phillies currently lead the series 3-2 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, setting the stage for a potentially series-ending Game 6. As fans eagerly anticipate the matchup, here’s everything you need to know about the game, including start time, TV channel, live streams, and more.

What time is the Phillies game today?

The first pitch is scheduled for 5:07 pm ET on Monday, October 23. The series, which started in Citizens Band Park and shifted to Chase Field for Games 3, 4, and 5, now returns to Philadelphia for Game 6. If necessary, Game 7 will also take place in Citizens Bank Park.

Channel and streaming options for the Phillies game

For fans wondering where to watch the game, it will be a broadcast on TBS in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada. Those preferring to stream can use the TBS app with a cable subscription or Fubo, which offers a free trial.

NLCS Game 6: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview.

Game 4 left a lasting impression on Diamondbacks' fans, with Alek Thomas' eighth-inning heroics propelling the Diamondbacks to a 6-5 victory. However, the Phillies came out strong and sealed a massive 6-1 win in Game 5. The Diamondbacks, facing elimination, are determined to extend the series and secure their second World Series title since 2001.

Alek Thomas’ eighth inning heroics propelled the Diamondbacks for a Game 4 win, and extended the series to at least 6 games.

Game 6 will be a pitching rematch from Game 2, Merrill Kelly aims for redemption after a tough loss, yielding four runs. Aaron Nola, impressive in the previous matchup, delivered a scoreless quality start.

As the baseball world holds its breath, Game 6 promises to deliver high-stakes action, memorable moments, and the potential for the Phillies to clinch a consecutive World Series trip. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or casual viewer, this is a game you won’t want to miss.