What time is the Phillies game today? | Start time, TV Channel, Live Streams, and more

For fans eagerly anticipating the Phillies vs. Diamonsbacks clash in the 2023 NLCS, Sportskeeda has you covered with all the details you need to catch the action, from start time to TV channels and live streams.

As the Phillies once again find themselves in the National League Championship Series, this time facing off against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the stakes are high. The Philllies, having fallen short in the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros, are hungry for redemption in 2023. Led by stars Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, they look to bring the championship home to Philadelphia.

How to watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks?

The NLCS Game 1 kickss off at 8:07pm ET on Monday, October 16. For U.S. viewers, the game will broadcast on TBS, available on platforms like Sling TV. In the U.K., fans can catch the action on BT Sport.

The matchup promises excitement, with the Phillies seeking vengeance against the Astros and potentially facing another Texas team emerging from the ALCS. The Diamondbacks, making their NLCS appearance since 2007, showcase players like Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, and Christian Walker, aiming for their second franchise World Series title.

How to stream Phillies vs. Diamondbacks?

Streaming for the 2023 NLCS will be available through various options. MLB TV offers all championship series games live for subscribers of the service. Other options such as Fubo TV, Youtube TV and Sling offer various TV channels including TBS which will broadcast the game.

As the NLCS schedule unfolds, fans can expect a showdown of epic proportions. With the series following a 2-3-2 format, the team with the higher seed, the Phillies, will host Games 1 and 2 before shifting to Arizona for Games 3, 4 and 5 Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be back in Philadelphia.