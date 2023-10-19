What time is the Phillies game today? | Start time, TV channel, live streams, and more

The Philadelphia Phillies have dominated the Arizona Diamondbacks and lead their National Championship League Series 2-0. The Red Army have won both their home games and will look to extend their lead at Chase Field on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Dbacks would like to cut through the Phillies offense to have any chance to cut the lead in half. Philadelphia won Game 2 10-0 and are eying another win.

For them, both the hitting and pitching have gotten the better of Arizona. Meanwhile, if Torey Lovullo doesn't come up with a plan, the Dbacks' NLCS appearance will be cut short.

What time is the Philadelphia Phillies game today?

Game 3 of the ongoing best-of-seven NLCS series between the Phillies and the Diamondbacks kick offs on October 19, Thursday, at 5:07 p.m. ET at Chase Field in Arizona. The game will start at 2:07 p.m. PT and 4:07 p.m. CST in Central time.

What channel is the Philadelphia Phillies game on today?

The NLCS action can be watched live on TBS, the official broadcaster of the NLCS.

How to live stream the Phillies game?

Fans who have a subscription to the TBS App can live stream the NLCS Game 3 there. Those without cable can stream the game on FuboTV, Sling, or DirecTv. Indian viewers can stream on Fancode with a subscription.

NLCS Game 3 Preview: Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks

After falling behind 2-0 in the NLCS series, the Dbacks will like to cut the Phillies' lead in Game 3 at Chase Field. Their hitting and pitching need to be top-notch to overcome the monstrous Philadelphia team, though.

For the Diamondbacks, rookie Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) will take the mound, while Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) will suit up for Philadelphia.