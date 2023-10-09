Andrew Heaney started game 1 for the Texas Rangers in the ALDS. The Rangers won the nail-biter 3-2 and then went ahead to win Game 2 as well. Last night, Texas clobbered the Orioles for 11 runs and are now just one win away from making it to the ALCS.

The Rangers are on song after sweeping the Rays in the wildcard series. They are absolutely decimating the AL East champions so much that the Orioles are just one defeat away from getting knocked out of the playoffs.

Andrew Heaney suggests listening to Creed before important playoff home games

"The Rangers have been listening to Creed in the clubhouse to get hyped for games. According to pitcher Andrew Heaney, it started when they were struggling in the second half of the season this year. He said he hopes that Creed is playing throughout the ballpark before their home games this week because it would fire the team up if fans started singing along" - MLBLife

Heaney said in his latest interview that the team would benefit from hearing Creed as the ALDS series goes to Texas. Further, he claimed that the clubhouse likes to play Creed's songs before their games.

"It would fire [us] up" - Andrew Heaney

The Rangers clubhouse has been pumping up to Creed's music

Andrew Heaney and his Rangers can write their names in the history books

Heaney played his part in Game 1 of the ALDS. Although he only pitched for 3.2 innings, he can still be called up to pitch provided the Orioles take the series to Game 4, which looks highly unlikely. Nobody expected Texas to turn up the heat with the intensity that they did.

Mitch Garver struck a mammoth grand slam in game 2 of the ALDS

"Having a GRAND old time" - Rangers

All season, the Orioles have not been swept in a series. In Game 3 on Tuesday, they will strive to maintain that streak and keep their season alive. The Rangers will return to Arlington following an 11-game, 14-day road trip with a 2-0 series lead and a chance to make their first appearance in the American League Championship Series since 2011.