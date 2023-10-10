What time is the Texas Rangers game today? | Start time, TV Channel, Live Streams, and more

The Texas Rangers, who have not won a World Series yet, are one game from the ALCS. With the 101-win, AL-leading Baltimore Orioles losing the first two games, Texas needs only win one of the remaining three to move on and wait for their opponent. After letting the division slip through their fingers at the last second, they're unbeaten in the postseason and are looking for that to continue tonight.

What time is the Texas Rangers game today?

The Texas Rangers will look to put a stop to the Baltimore Orioles season today at 8:03 pm EST. At that time, the two teams will take the field. The Rangers won the first two games on the road, so now they have a real chance to close this out at home and move on to the ALCS. If they win, they move on and wait for an opponent. If they lose, they will have another home chance two days from now.

What channel is the Texas Rangers game on today?

All ALDS games are on FS1. The Fox Sports channel has carried all games of both series, while the NLDS is held on TBS. That means that both series, including the Houston Astros/Minnesota Twins duel, are on TBS. Today's matchup for Texas and Baltimore is the same.

What live streams have the Texas Rangers game?

In terms of live streams, there are precious few options here. The game has been put on FS1, which means that it's a nearly exclusive broadcast. If you don't have cable television, though, you do have a few options.

Live television stand-ins, like Hulu or Prime Video, will often have a package of channels you can view. TBS could be among them. The best bet, however, is FuboTV. This streaming service carries a ton of channels and will have all MLB postseason action this October.

Unfortunately, it does cost about $74 a month. However, there is a one-week free trial. With this, you could watch the entire Rangers series and some other games at the same time.