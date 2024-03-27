What time is Yankees' Opening Day 2024? Date, How to watch, rosters & more

The New York Yankees' Opening Day is nearly upon the baseball world. As they prepare to play 162 games and try and get back to the postseason, they have to start tomorrow as all but two MLB teams do. There are a few injuries to contend with, but here's how you can watch, who will probably be playing, and more.

What to know about Yankees Opening Day

Date and time for Yankees Opening Day

The Yankees will open up their season against the Houston Astros, and the game will take place at 4:10 pm EDT on Match 28. It is a day game, as most Opening Day matchups are.

How to watch Yankees Opening Day

The local channels will have this game. That means that YES Network, for those in the New York viewing area, and Space City Home Network (Houston area) will have the game. It will also stream on Fubo.TV, MLB Extra Innings, and MLB.tv

Predicted roster and lineup for Opening Day

The Yankees are mostly healthy, although DJ LeMahieu is on Injured List presently. Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and others who were a little banged up should be good to go, leaving the lineup potentially looking like this:

Gleyber Torres, 2B Juan Soto, RF Aaron Judge, CF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Anthony Volpe, SS Jose Trevino, C Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B

Austin Wells will probably catch quite a bit, but it's hard to imagine the Yankees not going with former Platinum Glove winner Jose Trevino at least to start. Everything else is largely as expected, though Oswaldo Cabrera will play third in place of LeMahieu.

On the bench will be Wells, Ben Rortvedt, Trent Grisham, and probably Jahmai Jones. Nestor Cortes (the Opening Day starter), Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil will make up the rotation with Gerrit Cole injured.

Nestor Cortes will get the start on Yankees Opening Day

The bullpen will include Clay Holmes, Clayton Beeter, Nick Burdi, Caleb Ferguson, Victor González, Ian Hamilton, Jonathan Loáisiga and Luke Weaver. There will be, as usual, 25 players on the roster.

