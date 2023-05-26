What did Tom Hart say? ESPN announcer left red-faced after horrible blunder live on air

Wednesday night's color-commentary track may not be one that Tom Hart adds to his highlight reel. The veteran personality made one of the all-time on-air flubs in sports history by inadvertently messing up the phrase "can't turn back the clock", for something a little more graphic.

During the 8th inning of the SEC college baseball matchup between Vanderbilt and Auburn, Tom Hart dropped his soon-to-be iconic line, "You can't turn the black c*** black". While he may have hoped that the error would go unnoticed, the internet remains undefeated, and his mistake will now live on in infamy.

"You can’t do what now?" - @JomboyMedia

A consummate professional, Tom Hart recovered from the on-air stumble, moving on with the game without lingering on the incident. It can be forgiven since at the time of the miscue it occurred after midnight. The trip-up was clearly accidental with Hart laughing it off and using the time of the day as the excuse.

One of the most beloved college sports commentators, Hart's fans have had a good laugh online with their star reporter. While some have mentioned cancellation or firing, many understand the slip-up and support Hart's professionalism at the moment.

"Tom Hart is not problematic, has done nothing wrong, so no, dumbass, he won’t be cancelled. He didn’t drop a slur. He said black and cock & was tongue tied. You people want to be fake oppressed so badly." - @SassyResident

At the time of the flub Vanderbilt was winning 6-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, they would go on to win the game 6-4, with Auburn scoring two before the end of the game.

A Look at Tom Hart's Career in the Media

A native of Columbia, Missouri, Hart attended Rock Bridge High School before attending the University of Missouri, home of the Mizzou Tigers. He also graduated from Quincy University, studying Mass Communication and Media Studies.

He spent several years covering and working for various college sports teams before becoming a studio anchor and play-by-play announcer for the College Sports Network.

"Tom Hart has to bring Elliot Johnson to the Braves booth with him." - @LeslieMinesIII

His experience around led him to become an off-field reporter and host of Braves Live, a program dedicated to the MLB's Atlanta Braves. He currently does play-by-play announcing for the SEC and MLB, as well as the XFL.

