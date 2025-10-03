“What type of question is that?” - Padres’ Manny Machado delivers blunt response after Game 3 Wild Card Series loss to Cubs

San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado was not in a good mood while answering questions from reporters following a tough 3-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs that eliminated them from the postseason.Machado was really put off when a reporter asked him to assess the 2025 season. Machado had a blunt reply, saying he needed to come up with a better question as the answer was quite straightforward: &quot;We lost.&quot;&quot;I mean, I mean, what type of question is that, dude?&quot; Machado said. &quot;My guy. How do I assess this season? We just lost. How do you think I assess this season? How do you think I assess it? You tell me. What's a loss? We lost. How do you assess it? It's a loss. You're lost. Come on, dude. I mean, you could ask better questions than that. Let's go. Come on. We should. You know, wait till the last second and ask that question. Okay. No better than that.&quot;Manny Machado and Padres come up well short in wildcard series finaleAfter two low-scoring games, many thought the Padres' hitters would come to their own in this game. However, that didn't happen when they went up against Jameson Taillon &amp; Co.The Padres' top two hitters in Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Arraez, couldn't manage a single hit against the Cubs. Machado drew one walk but went hitless in three plate appearances. The only bright spot in that lineup was Jackson Merrill, who managed two hits, including a solo home run in the ninth inning. But that was all of whose five of nine hitters were rendered hitless.Baseball games can't be won when you put on such a dismal show. But this is something that happened last year as well. After the Padres put the LA Dodgers on the brink of elimination in the 2024 NLDS round, they went cold in the final two games. They let the Dodgers' pitching unit shut them down for the majority of the 18 innings to lose the five-game series.While the team has all the tools to succeed in October, it seems they are coming up short again and again for the same reason.