"What an ugly game all around" "That was an a** beating" - Cleveland Guardians fans disappointed after team is shut out by Houston Astros

Cleveland Guardians fans are very disappointed in their team after they were trounced by the Houston Astros, losing 6-0. The Guardians were one game behind the Minnesota Twins for the division lead and a win in this game would have set them up nicely. Now, the path to winning the American League Central is even harder than it was before.

The Houston Astros are a dominant team and are capable of beating the best the MLB has to offer. While this win was not neccesarrily a surprise, most fans would not have expected a shutout. Holding any team to zero runs is an impressive feat.

Cleveland Guardians fans, of course, did not respect the accomplishments of this feat, and expected more from their team.

Michael2021 @StarKill3r2002 @CleGuardians What an ugly game all around if I say so myself

There are not many positives coming out of this game for the Guardians.

Many fear that this loss to the Houston Astros represents the level that the Guardians are at. They are good enough to beat teams under .500, but not good enough to beat great teams. The worst thing you can do as a team in the MLB is accept mediocrity. They are trapped between two different tiers of teams, and are unable to break through to the next level.

Pizzabob @9fdc4b9b84894d1 @CleGuardians Same old thing. Beat the small markets but lose to the big market teams.

The Cleveland Guardians were the clear underdogs coming into this game, and the final score was reflective of that. Losing any game this late into the season hurts, especially when playoff hopes are still alive. While beating the Houston Astros would have been impressive, Guardians fans were hoping for more effort than what was shown.

Brooks M @Brooks_Mu25 @CleGuardians That game should be used as a punishment on impractical jokers

The Guardians fanbase lost a lot of hope they had accumulated over the season after being shut out by the Astros.

Houston Astros shutting out the Cleveland Guardians shows the disparity between the teams

Martin Maldonado swinging for the fences

The Guardians are a decent team that can beat a lot of well put together teams, but this game showed the Astros are on another level. The Astros are a bonefide World Series contender who proved they can beat any team in the league at any given time. With sluggers like Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez, they can score in bunches.

The game was also a testement to their star pitcher Justin Verlander. Verlander is in his 17th year in the league, and is yet again a Cy Young award candidate.

The Cleveland Guardians and their fans were severely disheartened after being shut out by the Astros. The loss shows that the Guardians still have plenty of room to grow.

