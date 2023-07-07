What uniforms will MLB All-Stars wear in 2023? Design details, special accessories and more

In an effort to capture the essence of the host city Seattle, the MLB All-Star jerseys incorporate elements reflecting the surroundings.

For the upcoming season, the jerseys will honor the Pacific Northwest by incorporating a color scheme inspired by the lush greenery, refreshing ocean and invigorating air of the region.

To align with the theme, the American League uniforms incorporate shades of light teal, while the National League uniforms feature darker navy hues.

Furthermore, the innovative designs include the coordinates of the T-Mobile Park, the home stadium of the Seattle Mariners, discreetly placed on the inside back of the collars.

The All-Star Uniforms will introduce Nike's latest Vapor Premier uniforms, which will serve as the foundation for all MLB uniforms starting in 2024. Alongside the uniforms, the official All-Star caps and socks were created by New Era and Stance, respectively, completing the overall look.

Designed to enhance mobility, flexibility, and overall fit, the Vapor Premier jerseys are made with 90% recycled yarns, enabling greater stretchiness and flexibility.

Major League Baseball has chosen Nike as its official supplier of uniforms and footwear. This collaboration ensures that Major League Baseball players receive top-quality uniforms created by Nike's team of talented designers.

Additionally, Nike provides baselayers, game-day outerwear, and training apparel for all 30 Major League Clubs.

Where can you watch the players sporting this year’s MLB All-Star uniform?

The upcoming All-Star game is scheduled for July 11th at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Shohei Ohtani, being the only players selected after the initial round of voting, are anticipated to be prominent representatives for the NL and AL teams, respectively.

The Home Run Derby is set to begin at 8:00 PM ET on July 10, followed by the All-Star game at the same time the following evening.

