What is the most valuable Aaron Judge baseball card? Exploring the price of Yankees star's collectible on eBay

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on pace for another 40+ home run season this year. He currently has 15 home runs to his credit and is just starting to find his groove at the plate.

With the Yanks' captain surging at the plate, some of his baseball cards are reaching extraordinary value. He currently has three cards on the eBay marketplace going for over one million dollars.

eBay Marketplace

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The most expensive card is a 1-of-1 2015 Gold Spectrum Player Worn Logoman auto. The card has been graded a mint 9 from Beckett Card Grading and will set you back $2,184,000.

Next is a 2013 Prizm auto coming in at $1,215,950, followed by a 2016 Bowman's Best Atomic Refractor for an even one million.

Looking at other highly valuable memorabilia from Yankees slugger Aaron Judge

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge (Image via USA Today)

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been on a hot streak at the plate. He is coming off two games where he blasted a home run in each of them, helping his club defeat the Seattle Mariners.

Expand Tweet

The hot streak has seen an increase in prices for other memorabilia surrounding the former Amercian League MVP. If you are looking for an autographed jersey, that will put you back a pretty penny.

eBay Marketplace

Judge has three autographed jerseys that value from $4,000 to $5,000. The first two capture when Judge was named the 16th captain of the organization, while the third includes two photos and a monitor that plays his highlights.

Expand Tweet

The last jersey belongs in the ultimate Yanks fan's mancave. Fanatics certainly thought outside of the box for that one.

If you are looking to secure some Judge memorabilia, you might want to do it now. These prices will only rise as Judge continues to dominate Major League Baseball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback