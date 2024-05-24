What is the most valuable Ken Griffey Jr. baseball card? Exploring the price of Hall of Famer's collectible on eBay

Ken Griffey Jr. is one of the most exciting players to ever step between the chalk. He enjoyed a 22-year career, most notable with the Seattle Mariners, becoming a 13-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner.

When looking at his baseball card market on eBay, there are quite a few that will set you back a pretty penny. He currently has three sitting at $250,000+ on the eBay marketplace.

eBay Marketplace

Coming in at the top spot is a 1990 Topps rookie card with a ton of errors and misprints. The card is a true 1/1, making it $700,000. Next on the list is another 1990 Topps rookie card for $399,999. This has been graded a PSA 9.

Last but not least is a 1989 Upper Deck rookie card, featuring a yellow donut error. This card will set you back $250,000. This is just the tip of the iceberg for Griffey cards. He has plenty more highly valuable ones sitting on the marketplace.

Taking a look at the top Ken Griffey Jr. signed gear

Ken Griffey Jr. (Image viaUSA Today)

We now shift gears to looking at some of the most expensive signed pieces of memorabilia that Ken Griffey Jr. signed over the years. These are the perfect addition to the ultimate man cave.

eBay Marketplace

Coming in at the top spot is a 1989 game-issued rookie jersey for $15,000, followed by another for $10,000. Taking the third spot is an autographed game-worn 1992 Mariners cap for $6,170.

The prices go to show just what Griffey meant to the game. He took the world by storm as a rookie and kept everyone's attention until his retirement in 2010.

After his retirement from Major League Baseball, he was an easy first-ballot Hall of Famer, getting 99.3% of the votes.

