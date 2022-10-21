It is reported that Cleveland Guardians All-Star and team leader Jose Ramirez will be undergoing surgery on his injured wrist. The injury came all the way back in mid-June, but Ramirez played through it. This is one of the greatest signs of toughness and playing for your teammates in recent MLB history. He knew that surgery would mean a long recovery process and being away from his team.
While his offensive output did drop after he suffered the injury, he was still a critical part of their playoff run. Without Jose Ramirez, the Guardians will likely not win the AL Central and make the postseason. While their season may have ended in the ALDS with the New York Yankees, the team showed a lot of determination and skill.
Zack Meisal reported on the upcoming surgery via Twitter, as well as providing the splits for his performance before and after the injury.
Guardians fans did not think they could love Jose Ramirez anymore than they already did, but the news changed that. He proved beyond a shadow of a doubt how committed he is to this team and their continued success. While playing through injuries is not always a good idea, it can help turn great players into legends.
The Cleveland Guardians are a team on the rise and could become legitimate World Series contenders next season. Even with an extremely young lineup, they made it into the second round of the playoffs after winning their division. This is no small feat, and is due in part to Ramirez's leadership.
Some fans noticed a drop in Jose Ramirez's production and expected a report like this. There is some disagreement about the overall handling of the injury, but at the end of the day we all want to see Ramirez at his best. It is amazing that he was able to play as well as he did with such a serious injury.
Hopefully Ramirez will be able to make a full recovery from this surgery and be ready for the 2023 season.
The Cleveland Guardians rely on Jose Ramirez to lead their young team that is built for the future
Nobody expected the Cleveland Guardians to be as good as they were in 2022. With the emergence of rookie of the year candidate Steven Kwan and a brilliant season from Andres Gimenez, they soared past expectations.
The Cleveland Guardians will be the team to watch in the American League and have the potential to steal the spotlight.