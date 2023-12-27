What will happen to Wander Franco's Rays contract? All-Star shortstop's MLB future explored amid ongoing investigation

Wander Franco is in danger of losing out on his contract if the cases against him for alleged illicit behaviour with minors are proven true. The Dominican was recently found missing from his home in his country, which has further raised speculations about his involvement in the incidents.

Wander Franco was enjoying a successful MLB career before allegations about his personal life derailed it. The Tampa Bay Rays shortstop was previously the No. 1 prospect in the league. His career average of .280 is a testament to his prowess at the plate. Franco also earned an All-Star cap this year.

Prior to the 2022 season, the 22-year-old had signed an 11-year, $182 million contract, which at the time made him the youngest player to sign a contract worth more than $100 million. In his first two seasons at the club, he has earned $6 million and $2 million, respectively.

However, he is in danger of missing out on the rest of the $174 million because of the strong allegations against him. Franco was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 22 as MLB investigated his alleged relationships with underage girls.

As per MLB rules, there is an added morality clause attached to every contract that protects teams from having to pay out large sums of money if a player has been charged with wrongful behaviour. If the cases against him are proven, Franco's contract will be declared null and void immediately.

Wander Franco found missing from his home in Dominican Republic

Wander Franco was absent from his home in the Dominican Republic as authorities went over to do routine checks as part of their investigation. The police also searched his mother's home but the former shortstop wasn't to be found.

Authorities allegedly left phone numbers for Franco's wife so that the player could get in touch with them, according to neighbours near their home.

