"What a win" - Minnesota Lynx minority owner Alex Rodriguez beams with pride as club registers first win over Los Angeles Sparks

As the Minnesota Lynx earned their first victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena by a score of 87-84, minority owner Alex Rodriguez couldn't stop beaming with pride. The former New York Yankees legend took to Twitter to express his joy with a mini-clip of the Lynx's winning moment.

Kayla McBride was activated by the Minnesota Lynx on May 16, 2022, and flew from Turkey straight to Los Angeles, where she reported to the Lynx.

Star guard Kayla McBride will rejoin the team in Los Angeles, where she is expected to return to the starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Sparks.



Kayla McBride will rejoin the team in Los Angeles, where she is expected to return to the starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Sparks.

Kayla McBride delivered a stellar performance against the Sparks on Tuesday. She scored a team-high 24 points and led Rodriguez's Minnesota Lynx to their first win of the season. The team-high 24 points also includedthe game-winning three-point play on a reverse layup with 2.1 seconds left. Incredible!

Post winning, Kayla McBride said she understands Lynx's culture and always wants to show up for the WNBA club and give her best in the game.

"I understand what this Lynx culture is about. That's what makes me want to show up and give whatever I can. As exhausted as I am, I'm super grateful I showed up for my team. We needed that. There's no way I could have been sitting on that sideline today."

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez and entrepreneur Marc Lore purchased ownership of the Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx

A-Rod had previously been seen courtside at Minnesota Timberwolves playoff games, and he also attended the Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks game on Tuesday.

Marc Lore, an American entrepreneur and investor, and the former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez bought the NBA team Minnesota Timberwolves and the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx for $1.5 billion in 2021. Currently, Rodriguez and Lore are the minority owners of the NBA and WNBA teams.

Alex and Lore acquired a 20% stake in 2021 in the NBA and WNBA teams. An additional 20% share will be acquired by them in 2022 and a 40% share in 2023, making Alex and Marc the majority owners of both teams.

