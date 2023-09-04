There’s one steadfast presence in the New York Yankees organization - Kyle Higashioka - in the ever-changing landscape of professional baseball, where players come and go and teams evolve with the times.

With a career spanning over a decade, Higashioka has seen it all, from the rise of young talents to the shifting tides of management and strategy.

As the Yankees embark on a youth movement, Higashioka, 33, finds himseld facing a potential reduction in playing time.

The emergence of 24-year-old Austin Wells has created a buzz in the organization, and manager Aaron Boone is keen to see what the young catcher can bring to the table. This shift has forced Higashioka to adapt and embrace a mentorship role.

How is Kyle Higashioka reacting to his shift towards less playing time?

The Yankees face a challenging decision with Kyle Higashioka as new talent emerges from the team’s farm syste, However, the 33-year-old catcher remains pragmatic stating "Whatever happens, happens."

About his evolving role, Higashioka maintains a pragmatic perspective:

"Everybody wants to play, but, I think, I’ve always just been in the mode of: whatever helps the team"

This outlook reflects his dedication to the team’s success above personal glory. As Higashioka assists Wells in acclimating to the MLB and learning the pitching staff, he demonstrated the true sprirt of a team player.

His solid defensive skills and occasional offensive contributions make him a valuable asset for the Yankees. However, with other talented catchers on the horizon, the team faces a challenging decision in the upcoming offseason.

Despite uncertainties about his future with the Yankees, Higashioka remains focused on the present, embracing the mantra of living in the moment. As the Yankees’ youth movement progresses, Kyle Higashioka’s role may evolve, but his dedication to the team and willingness to adapt serve as a testament to his enduring value in the organization.