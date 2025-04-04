"Whatever that means"; "Never felt less intelligent"- Cubs World Series winner, fans react to Longball Labs founder's startling claim on Torpedo bats

After the New York Yankees scored 36 runs in their opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Torpedo bats have become the latest interesting topic going around, thanks to thanks to hitters like Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Cody Bellinger using them.

Torpedo bats have more mass at the sweet spot of the barrel than traditional bats. This is why many suspect that the baseball gets hit harder and for longer distances by sluggers using them.

On Thursday, Longball Labs founder Keenan Long appeared on "MLB Now" and brushed off claims about the alleged advantage some hitters are getting using the Torpedo bats.

"The fallacy that I'm hearing is that the mass at the end of the barrel is not productive in the collision with the ball and therefore the mass shouldn’t be there," Long said.

"I want to be clear that that is not true in the physics. The physics of the bat-ball collision in that one millisecond when the bat and ball are touching is governed by the conservation of linear momentum and the mass at the end of the barrel contributes to that equation even more so than the mass [toward the handle]."

MLB fans were left scratching their heads after Long broke down the physics behind bat structure on MLB Now. The reaction from fans was a mix of confusion, amusement and scientific appreciation.

Former Cubs World Series winner Matt Szczur wrote:

"Whatever that means 😂"

Another fan joked:

"Never felt less intelligent in my life than after reading this 😂."

One more fan added:

"We’re gonna need another three people to translate this for the gen pop."

The technical breakdown had some fans feeling like they just sat through an advanced physics lecture. Others, however, tried to make sense of the discussion. One fan offered a simplified version of the concept:

"Yeah....I thought about this (if you ever played baseball you know). What that means is the following: Here's the simplest way to explain it: More weight at the end of the bat makes it hit the ball harder because it has more push behind it when it connects."

And, of course, some simply trusted the science. One fan humorously commented:

"Idk what you just said little kid, but you special."

Meanwhile, one fan referenced Newtonian physics, adding:

"Force = mass x acceleration, increase mass, you have an increase in force."

Simplified explanation of Keenan Long's explanation about Torpedo bats

Several fan reactions in the comments section asked for a simplified version of what Kennan Long wanted to say about Torpedo bats.

Long's explanation suggests that the idea that extra weight at the end of a bat *doesn’t* help in hitting the ball is wrong.

In simple terms, a bat with more weight at the end can hit the ball harder because it transfers more energy into the ball. This is why some players prefer end-loaded bats for more power.

