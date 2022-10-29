Wheeler Dealer: Zach Wheeler's stats in 2022

Zach Wheeler has become one of, if not the best, pitchers that the Philadelphia Phillies currently have. The 32-year-old Georgia native is beginning to come into his own and showcase just how dominant he can be.

Wheeler was born in Smyrna, Georgia, in 1990 and attended East Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia. Scouts caught a whiff of his supreme pitching abilities early on. Soon, everyone knew that the kid was destined for greatness.

Zach Wheeler was drafted sixth overall by the San Francisco Giants in the June 2009 MLB amateur draft. Though it would not be until 2013, four years later, that Wheeler made his MLB debut for the New York Mets.

"Zach Wheeler STRIKES OUT Matt Olson to end the inning!!" - Brian Y

Wheeler's first half-decade in the MLB was mediocre. He normally finished a season with ERAs in the high 3s and started around 30 games on the mound.

It was not until Wheeler came to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020 that he began to take his career to the next level. At 6-foot-4, Wheeler is a big man who can overpower opposing batters with fastballs, or fool them with his breaking stuff. It was at this point in his career that he finally came to realize that potential.

By 2021, Zach Wheeler had a record of 14-10 in 32 starts, making it the most games he had started since 2014. He also amassed an ERA of just 2.78 and led the MLB in strikeouts with 247. These stellar numbers helped him finish second in the Cy Young Award voting, eventually losing out to Tampa Blue Jays ace Robbie Ray.

In 2022, Wheeler appeared to have really found his stride. Wheeler went 12-7 this year with an ERA just 0.4 higher than his 2021 number. However, Wheeler did pitch fewer innings in 2022, with only 153 compared to a league-leading 213 the year prior.

Jesse 🦅🔔 @PrimetimeJesse GM PHILLY THE PHILS ARE THREE WINS AWAY FROM WINNING THE WORLD SERIES AND WE HAVE OUR ACE ZACH WHEELER ON THE MOUND TONIGHT!!!LETS GO GET ANOTHER W!!! #RingTheBell GM PHILLY THE PHILS ARE THREE WINS AWAY FROM WINNING THE WORLD SERIES AND WE HAVE OUR ACE ZACH WHEELER ON THE MOUND TONIGHT!!!LETS GO GET ANOTHER W!!! #RingTheBell https://t.co/2jDvHWUxVC

"GM PHILLY THE PHILS ARE THREE WINS AWAY FROM WINNING THE WORLD SERIES AND WE HAVE OUR ACE ZACH WHEELER ON THE MOUND TONIGHT!!!LETS GO GET ANOTHER W!!!" - Jesse

Zach Wheeler inches closer to his first World Series

It is clear to most fans that Wheeler is the best pitcher on the Philadelphia Phillies. His performance for the Phillies against the San Diego Padres in the 2022 NLCS was also dominant. Wheeler allowed only two earned runs over 13 innings pitched in two games.

We look forward to seeing what magic Wheeler showcases as he is expected to start Game 2 of the World Series for the Phillies.

Poll : 0 votes