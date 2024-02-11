When does 2024 College Baseball season start? Dates, Timings, Tickets, TV Schedule & more

The college baseball season is right around the corner. Teams will begin their season as they try and win the College World Series this year. After LSU and Florida were the last two teams remaining, all other teams are trying to usurp them and stake their claim to fame. It all begins quite soon, so here's what you need to know.

College Baseball season start date and time

The 2024 season for college baseball officially begins on February 16, which is this Friday. In just five days, teams will resume their seasons and match up against one another in an attempt to dethrone LSU.

Here's some of the schedule for the opener:

San Diego vs. Texas, TBA

Duke vs. Indiana, 12 pm EST

Wagner vs. North Carolina, 4 pm EST

James Madison vs. Arkansas, 4 pm EST

Fordham vs. Wake Forest, 5 pm EST

McNeese vs. Texas A&M, 7 pm EST

Wake Forest is the number one ranked team in the nation right now.

College Baseball TV Channels

Fortunately, there are a lot of options to watch college baseball games. The following channels will have college baseball frequently across the season. Some teams, like Tennessee on SEC Network, or North Carolina on ACC Network, will be on specific channels more often than not:

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNU

SEC Network

ACC Network

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Longhorn Network

ESPN3

ESPN+

SEC Network+

ACCNX

Furthermore, you can watch on FuboTV, which is a live TV surrogate. Different plans are available, but you can stream live channels without having a cable provider per se. There are quite a lot of options for you in this field.

College Baseball Season Tickets

Tickets for a lot of sporting events are available from the same places, and college baseball is no different. You can check the familiar locations, such as TicketMaster or StubHub. Those will have tickets available.

When does the college baseball season start?

The easiest way to get tickets for college games, however, is to go straight through their websites. For example, tickets to the UNC vs. Wagner game can be found on the UNC Athletics website.

