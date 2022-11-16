When was Aaron Judge drafted? A closer look at the rise of the Home Run King 

The 2022 regular season for superstar slugger Aaron Judge could not have gone any better. The 6'7" right fielder surpassed Roger Maris to set a new single-season home run record for both the New York Yankees and the American League as a whole, hitting 62 home runs in the process.

New York Yankees @Yankees



Congratulations, @TheJudge44 The 2022 Player of the Year & American League Outstanding Player of the Year, as voted by his peers

"The 2022 Player of the Year & American League Outstanding Player of the Year, as voted by his peers. Congratulations, @TheJudge44!" - New York Yankees

The Yankees outfielder finished the season with 62 home runs, 131 RBIs, and a .311 batting average. This production helped the Yankees cruise to the AL East division title with a record of 99-63. His productivity, coupled with the success of the Yankees, may help Aaron Judge secure his first MVP award.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge is getting MVP chants at Fenway Park

"Aaron Judge is getting MVP chants at Fenway Park" - Talkin' Yanks

While he always had raw potential as a prospect, Judge was never considered to be a lock for success in the MLB, let alone break the all-time home run record in the American League.

According to a scouting report from www.baseballprospectus.com, "Judge doesn't profile as an impact middle-of-the-order hitter, but he does enough things well that should be an everyday player." While the report would go on to say that Aaron could become a solid performer, it assumed that he would never excel in any facet of the game.

Aaron Judge was originally drafted in the 31st round of the 2010 MLB Draft with pick number 935, but he instead opted out and chose to enroll at California State University, Fresno. The 2010 draft featured some familiar names such as Bryce Harper (1st overall), Manny Machado (3rd overall), and Russell Wilson (140th overall). Yeah, that Russell Wilson.

"Russell Wilson was drafted ahead of who???" - NFL on ESPN

After playing his collegiate career, Judge entered the 2013 MLB draft, being selected 32nd overall by the New York Yankees. He was selected behind a few notable players, including Kris Bryant (2nd overall), Austin Meadows (9th overall), and Tim Anderson (17th overall).

Where will Aaron Judge sign?

While the Yankees feel like they will be able to re-sign their superstar outfielder, the San Francisco Giants have been rumored to be a legitimate threat to sign Judge away from the Yankees.

The fact that the Giants have the salary cap space to offer Judge his desired contract, as well as him being a lifelong Giants fan, certainly helps San Francisco. Having been raised in California, he would be closer to his family if he decided to play for the Giants.

McCovey Chronicles @McCoveyChron Dear Giants,



It's already November 14. Sign Aaron Judge already.



Thank you. Dear Giants,It's already November 14. Sign Aaron Judge already.Thank you.

"Dear Giants, It's already November 14. Sign Aaron Judge already. Thank you." - McCovey Chronicles

However, the team may not want to tie all of their cap space to one player, yet only time will tell. The only certainty is that Aaron Judge will make more money in one season than most of us will ever see in a lifetime.

