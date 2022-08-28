"When Alex came, he was used to being No. 1" - Former New York Yankees manager Joe Torre once forecasted Alex Rodriguez's high standards would lead to his undoing

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez saw many ups and downs throughout his 22-year MLB career and is known to live a king-sized life. He is remembered for countless moments.

Former New York Yankees manager Joe Torre once predicted that Rodriguez's glitzy demeanor might ultimately lead to his downfall.

In a Newsweek.com interview, Torre spoke about A-Rod and said that he got in his own way.

“When Alex came, he was used to being No. 1, and with good reason, because he’s always the most talented one around.”

Torre added:

“I talked to Alex about just being one of the guys. He had trouble making that adjustment. He wanted to be – I don’t want to say the most important guy – but the one who was counted on.”

Torre also referred to Rodriguez’s failures in the past, including his 2014 drug scandal.

“He gets in his own way a lot. When he makes an out, he makes it seem later like it was no big deal. But you know he’s churning inside. [He’s] got to get beyond that and not be so concerned with failing.”

Torre said that he never observed any indications of steroid use on his team, but speculated that he might not have wanted to.

“My mistakes are on me. No excuses.” – Alex Rodriguez

When A-Rod joined the New York Yankees, Torre was the manager of the team. Torre, who was once a talented athlete, was also an effective manager. Under his leadership, the Yankees earned four World Series victories. A-Rod had a mention in Torre's autobiography, "The Yankee Years."

Alex Rodriguez’s Biogenesis doping scandal

In an interview in 2014, Rodriguez acknowledged that he used performance-enhancing drugs. A-Rod first went to the clinic in the summer of 2010 while trying to lose weight and dealing with a knee issue.

Talking Friars @TalkingFriars Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: “I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes”



When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available.



His reaction to the news: “I was heartbroken..” Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: “I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes” When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available. His reaction to the news: “I was heartbroken..” https://t.co/YqlI0biYoA

"Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: 'I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes.' When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available. His reaction to the news: 'I was heartbroken..'" – Talking Friars

Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 MLB season.

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

Alex Rodriguez is one of the most recognizable faces of the New York Yankees. He had previously played for both the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners.

A-Rod appeared in 14 All-Star games throughout his career. In 2009, he and the Yankees won the World Series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt