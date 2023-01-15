Carlos Correa is currently one of the best defensive shortstops in the game. He has had a tremendous offensive impact with the bat while being an absolute livewire in the postseason.

Correa has also found an emphatic fan in former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, who has many reasons to consider the Minnesota #4 a $400 million player. He’s gushed over Correa’s skills in the media before and has consistently rated him very highly.

Rodriguez firmly believes that Correa is a pivotal figure in any team he plays for, and once even compared him to basketball royalty, LeBron James.

A-Rod told FOX Sports: MLB in 2021:

“This guy is simply LeBron James, what he is to baseball. What I mean by that is he’s a shortstop. He’s 6-foot-4. He looks like he could be playing strong safety in the NFL. He could play two guard in the NBA. He’s world class. Any field he’s on, he’s the best player. He’s the strongest. He’s the fastest.”

Rodriguez even certified Correa as the "real deal" and paraded him to the media:

“America, Carlos Correa is the real deal.”

While Correa has steadily improved his intangible leadership skills, there is no denying that the 28-year-old Puerto Rican is brimming with talent. His upcoming season with the Minnesota Twins will be very interesting, as fans will want to see how far he can take the team on a playoff run.

Livewire in the field: Carlos Correa is a Gold Glove Awardee

Carlos Correa is a baseball shortstop who currently plies his trade for the Minnesota Twins and has played for the Houston Astros in the past.

Correa made his debut with the Astros in 2015, and there has been no looking back ever since. He won the American League (AL) Rookie of the Year Award in his first season, has been named an MLB All-Star twice and won the World Series with the Astros in 2017.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Carlos Correa received his Gold and Platinum Glove Awards Carlos Correa received his Gold and Platinum Glove Awards 👏 https://t.co/7ccmawy62h

As for individual honors, he’s won the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards once each.

